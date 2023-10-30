Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Tv Schedule, Match Up

The Toronto Raptors welcome the 0-3 Portland Trail Blazers to Scotiabank Arena tonight to hopefully keep them winless this season. The Raptors on the other hand have lost two in a row and a win would be great as they prepare to face Milwaukee and Philadelphia later this week.

After losing Damian Lillard during the offseason, the Trail Blazers have leaned into their young core and the assets they were able to get for Lillard. They drafted Scoot Henderson third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, obtained DeAndre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns, and have been developing young Canadian Shaedon Sharpe. Unfortunately, Anfernee Simons is out with an early-season injury, which takes away a boost of young talent and energy.

On the Raptors side, all eyes will be on Scottie Barnes yet again as the young star continues to prove he is taking the leap that was expected of him this season. In the Toronto Raptors first three regular season games, Barnes is averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes' first three games:

17 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 5 BLK vs MIN

22 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 2 BLK at CHI

24 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK vs PHI — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) October 29, 2023

Raptors rookie Gradey Dick also had a fantastic performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, scoring 16 points on 4-6 shooting from three (66.7%). A welcome performance after he went scoreless in his first two NBA showings — and expected from the young player who has always been praised for his shooting ability.

Especially against a team like the Portland Trail Blazers, Coach Rajakovic will most likely dip into his younger roster players minutes more tonight.

Here are the game details:

How to Watch:

TSN - 7:30 pm ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Portland: Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, DeAndre Ayton

Injuries:

Toronto: Christian Koloko (OUT - Respiratory), Precious Achiuwa (OUT - Groin)

Portland: Anfernee Simons (OUT - thumb), Robert Williams III (OUT - Knee), Ish Wainwright (OUT- Calf)