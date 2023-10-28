Match Up: Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries and More

Coming off one of the most bizarre games in their history — and there’ve been a lot of them! — the Toronto Raptors look to bounce back right away on their home court, as they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town.

It’s the first week of the season, so some underwhelming basketball is to be expected as players are still getting into game shape and teams are still building chemistry. But I don’t even know how to describe last night’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls — a game that saw the Raptors go on a 14-2 run, the Bulls go on a 40-9 run, and the Raptors go on a 25-0 run. Oh and the Raptors led by 15 with 3:40 to go in regulation, and by 4 with 40 seconds to go in OT, and still managed to lose!

And yet we may get another weird one tonight. It’s Nick Nurse’s first game back in Toronto after getting fired by the Raptors, and then hired by the Sixers, this past offseason. As is always the case with a new coach, Nurse said all the right things about teamwork and everyone contributing and ball movement all training camp, and his players lapped it up... and then went out and played iso-ball for 48 minutes, with Joel Embiid notching 36 (including the entire first quarter), as the Sixers dropped their opener to Damian Lillard and the Bucks, 118-117.

Meanwhile the Raptors are on the back-to-back (with OT and an hour time difference going from Chicago to Toronto), so there’s a chance they won’t be particularly sharp tonight. There’s sure to be some weird vibes in Scotiabank Arena for this one!

As for injuries, James Harden remains away from the Sixers for James Harden reasons; Christian Koloko is out for the Raps with his respiratory issues. O.G. Anunoby, who left last night’s game with muscle cramps, is out as well.

How to Watch

7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet

Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Gary Trent Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton

Injuries

Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko (respiratory illness – out), O.G. Anunoby (cramps – OUT)

Philadelphia 76ers: James Harden (“Daryl Morey is a liar” – out)