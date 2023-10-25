Match Up: Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

We’re so back. The Toronto Raptors play the Minnesota Timberwolves in just a few minutes here in Toronto and it’s sure to be an exciting start to the season.

Notably, it’s Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic’s first game as an NBA head coach, along with the first game on the Raptors staff for most of his assistants. The Raptors will also play their first game in many years without Fred VanVleet, and their first with their new roster members.

They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who finished eigth in the Western conference regular season last year. They will have their big two of Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards to match up against the Raptors tonight.

Fun fact: the Timberwolves have lost 18 straight games in Toronto, and the Raptors will be trying to make it 19 tonight.

Fun fact: the last time Minnesota won a road game in Toronto, Gary Trent Sr. came off the bench for the Timberwolves.



Minnesota has lost 17 consecutive road games in Toronto, their last win came in 2004. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) March 18, 2023

How to Watch

7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet

Injuries

Raptors: Christian Koloko (respiratory illness)

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels (calf), Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

Lineups

Toronto: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, O.G. Anunoby

Minnesota: Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker