 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Match Up: Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors kick off their season by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Toronto.

By Chelsea Leite
/ new
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’re so back. The Toronto Raptors play the Minnesota Timberwolves in just a few minutes here in Toronto and it’s sure to be an exciting start to the season.

Notably, it’s Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic’s first game as an NBA head coach, along with the first game on the Raptors staff for most of his assistants. The Raptors will also play their first game in many years without Fred VanVleet, and their first with their new roster members.

They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who finished eigth in the Western conference regular season last year. They will have their big two of Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards to match up against the Raptors tonight.

Fun fact: the Timberwolves have lost 18 straight games in Toronto, and the Raptors will be trying to make it 19 tonight.

How to Watch

7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet

Injuries

Raptors: Christian Koloko (respiratory illness)

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels (calf), Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

Lineups

Toronto: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, O.G. Anunoby

Minnesota: Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

More From Raptors HQ

Loading comments...