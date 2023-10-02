Media Day Thread: The Raptors hold media day conference ahead of training camp

The 2022-23 Toronto Raptors season ended on a whimper (or an ear-piercing scream from a 10-year-old, if you prefer). Shortly after, Nick Nurse was dismissed as Head Coach, with most of his staff leaving as well. Whispers of a divided locker room soon made the social media rounds. As free agency hit, the team was hit with the rather unexpected departure of floor general and vocal leader, Fred VanVleet, as he signed with the Houston Rockets. Re-signing Jakob Poeltl and nabbing Dennis Schroeder off the free agency pile were moves that, while necessary (for different but still important reasons), didn’t exactly take the sting out of losing two integral pieces from Toronto’s championship core.

The Summer, however, wasn’t a complete Debbie Downer. The lottery gods (a.k.a. Orlando Magic) sent the Raptors a lifeline when the draft’s best shooter, Gradey Dick, fell right into their lap at pick #13. Schroeder would go on to lead Germany to an unexpected, undefeated run to Gold at the FIBA World Cup, nabbing Tournament MVP honours in the process. O.G. Anunoby survived his 54th instance of trade rumours. Scottie Barnes released another set of tantalizing workout videos to excite Raptors fans. Oh, and who could forget the weeks-long search for a new Head Coach? Darko Rajakovic has long been a name in coaching circles as one of the “best coaches to not coach an NBA team, yet”. He has a tough task ahead of him in trying to improve the standing of a team that got worse, on paper, while trying to build a culture that seemingly disappeared with the previous regime.

There are a ton of questions about the direction, or lack thereof, this Raptors team is taking (or not taking). What will Masai say about what’s transpired since Diar DeRozan rewarded her dad for taking her out of school? What does Darko have in mind for Pascal? Will Scottie be ready to take on more point guard duties?

Here’s your Media Day schedule, Raps fans:



9:00 a.m. – Masai Ujiri

9:30 a.m. – Darko Rajaković

10:00 a.m. – Pascal Siakam

10:30 a.m. – Scottie Barnes

10:45 a.m. – Dennis Schröder

11:30 a.m. – Gary Trent Jr.

11:45 a.m. – OG Anunoby

12:25 p.m. – Jakob Poeltl — Jay Rosales (@Rosalesaurus) September 29, 2023

Stay tuned to this thread as we keep you posted on all the great quotes from Media Day!