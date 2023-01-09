Dial 905: Inconsistent Raptors 905 swept by the Long Island Nets

The Raptors 905 came back from their Long Island Nets trip empty-handed, as the Nets swept them for the second time this NBA calendar year. The Nets initially swept the Raptors 905 during the Showcase Cup, and the regular season sweep gives the Raptors 905 zero wins in four contests.

The series loss makes it three consecutive losses in a row for the Raptors 905, despite having Dalano Banton in the fold. The team is now 1-3 and stuck at the bottom, but unlike the Showcase Cup, the Regular Season has more games to play until March.

The Raptors just happened to face the better team talent-wise, as the Nets had David Duke Jr. (TW) and Kessler Edwards (NBA) both erupting for their G League career-highs and a strong bench led by their other two-way player Alondes Williams. Day’Ron Sharpe, the Nets’ other assignee, played on the second game and was a load in the middle.

Lee & Banton got going, ties the game at 20 forcing the Nets to call a timeout. This graphic tho ☠️ pic.twitter.com/1MgY4bRXDK — JD Quirante (@jdkeyrants) January 5, 2023

However, both games were winnable for the Mississauga team, as they held a commanding 22-point lead in the first game and had a 10-point lead early in the fourth in the second game. It’s just unfortunate that coach Eric Khoury could not get a solid effort from the team for an entire game, as their spurts of excellent two-way plays were good enough to give them a great advantage.

The Nets’ adjustments after being down 22 points in the first game were commendable, as they out-executed the Raptors since the first period, while the Raptors’ offense faltered as they tried to make a rally late in the game. The Nets’ defensive game plan concentrated on stopping Dalano Banton — not just from the point of attack but from getting the ball at all. It led to Banton’s career-low four points at the G League level.

In the second game, the Raptors 905 were solid defensively for around 30 minutes, but their last nine minutes were like a floodgate being opened for the Nets as they closed the game with a 28-8 run despite trailing the Raptors 905 by ten three minutes into the fourth period.

During this trip, Reggie Perry and Saben Lee led the way for the Raptors 905, with Perry putting up 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and Lee back to his form with 24.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 3.5 steals. Dalano Banton shook off the defensive attention that he got in the first game and managed to put up 13 points for the series, but his turnover rate continues to be alarming, at 4.5 per game for this trip. Ron Harper Jr. had OK counting stats of 16 points and 6.5 rebounds, and two blocks, but his 1-for-14 shooting from behind the arc was ugly.

Sterling Brown, who’s been starting for the Raptors 905 since joining the team, was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day contract. Brown gave the Raptors 905 balance on the starting lineup with his well-rounded play as a perimeter threat (catch-and-shoot or pullup), playmaking, shot-creation, rebounding, and defense. We wish him all the best, but if the Lakers don’t keep him, the Raptors 905 still have his rights and he can rejoin the team.

With Brown’s absence, the Raptors 905 picked up Kylor Kelley, a 7’ big that should help shore up the front court of Perry and Kenny Wooten. He last played for the Austin Spurs two years ago.

A big congrats to @Raptors905 wing Sterling Brown, who signed a 10-Day contract with the @Lakers for the latest #NBACallUp of the season. pic.twitter.com/Jv6Bm7wpx6 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 6, 2023

Sadly, the Toronto Raptors released Justin Champagnie, who was on assignment with the Raptors 905 as he worked back into shape from his injuries this summer. He would have to enter the draft pool, so the likelihood of him returning to the fold is low. Besides, it looks like he was at least disappointed with the organization, and I don’t blame him for feeling that way. We wish Justin all the best and can’t wait to see what’s next for him.

Now, on to the games.

Regular Season Game 03: Dalano Banton and the Raptors 905 got locked up by the Long Island Nets, lose 110-102

Starters

Raptors 905: Saben Lee, Dalano Banton, Ron Harper Jr., Sterling Brown, Reggie Perry

Long Island Nets: Chris Chiozza, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Donovan Williams, Kaiser Gates

Assignee(s)

Raptors 905: Ron Harper Jr. (TW), Dalano Banton (NBA)

Long Island Nets: David Duke Jr. (TW), Alondes Williams (TW), Kessler Edwards (NBA)

Yet another tough loss for the Raptors 905, this time coughing out a 22-point lead in the first quarter at the hands of Long Island Nets, losing the first game of their series, 110-102.

The Raptors 905 wasted a stellar Saben Lee game, who dropped 22 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Reggie Perry added 23 points and seven rebounds, with 12 points coming from that hot 29-7 start. Ron Harper Jr. chipped in 20 points and ten rebounds but was a 1-for-10 from behind the arc. The Nets held Dalano Banton to his G League-low of four points as they game-planned on taking him out of the game.

That's how you finito pic.twitter.com/ayEbzEHJtx — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 3, 2023

Long Island Nets’ two-way contract player David Duke was the best player of the game, tallying 30 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shutting down Dalano Banton on the other end. Brooklyn Nets assignee Kessler Edwards added 14 points and five rebounds, but it was an excellent team effort that got it done for the Nets, having six players in double figures.

The Raptors 905 caught the Nets napping to start the game, as they raced to a 29-7 lead, with Reggie Perry manhandling Kaiser Gates, scoring 14 points in the first frame. David Duke Jr. kept it together for the Nets early, as Chris Chiozza struggled against Saben Lee. The visitors still held a 45-25 lead around the eight-minute mark of the second period, but that’s when the Nets woke up and smelled the coffee.

The Nets held the Raptors 905 to 16 points in the second frame, holding them to 35% shooting. Half of the Raptors 905’s points came from Harper Jr., but his teammates combined for 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers. Perhaps the early lead got the visitors to shift their gear down on defense, allowing the Nets to score 36 points on almost 54% shooting in this period, with notable contributions from their bench, as Alondes Williams, Jordan Bowden, and Kavion Pippen outscoring the Raptors 905 19-16 in this period, leaving the Raptors with a 53-52 lead at the half.

The Nets caught the 905ers by surprise to start the second half by starting Kavion Pippen, who’s been a thorn in the Raptors 905’s side, particularly with Perry. The Nets continued their efficient shooting, while the Raptors only managed to keep up thanks to Saben Lee, who displayed excellent two-way plays.

The game was tightly contested until the Nets pulled away late in the third period, with the Raptors 905 trailing 82-77 heading into the final frame. The 905ers tried to make it a game late, cutting the lead to 101-97 after Lee found Sterling Brown for a three-pointer, but Perry’s struggles down the stretch killed their momentum.

Regular Season Game 04: Raptors 905 got blown out of the water by the Long Island Nets in the fourth, lose 129-119

Starters

Raptors 905: Saben Lee, Dalano Banton, Ron Harper Jr., Sterling Brown, Reggie Perry

Long Island Nets: Chris Chiozza, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Donovan Williams, Day’Ron Sharpe

Assignee(s)

Raptors 905: Ron Harper Jr. (TW), Dalano Banton (NBA)

Long Island Nets: David Duke Jr. (TW), Alondes Williams (TW), Day’Ron Sharpe (NBA), Kessler Edwards (NBA)

The Raptors 905 hit a wall in the fourth as the Long Island Nets’ offense overwhelmed their defense, leading to a 129-119 loss and a sweep on their baseball series.

Reggie Perry and Saben Lee led the effort for the Raptors 905. Perry led the team with 28 points and ten rebounds while outplaying his counterpart, Day’Ron Sharpe. Lee added 27 points and ten assists, and a stellar defensive game. Dalano Banton bounced back from his no-show in their previous game, putting up 22 points and five rebounds.

The Long Island Nets outplayed the Raptors in the first period and outclassed them in the fourth. Nets assignee Kessler Edwards led all scorers with his career-high 25 points and ten rebounds, while David Duke Jr. added 25 points and eight rebounds. The other Nets assignee Day’Ron Sharpe chipped in 16 points and 18 boards.

The Raptors 905 continued to struggle from behind the arc, losing the perimeter battle as they only made eight trifectas compared to fifteen by the Nets. It also didnt’ help that they were badly rebounded, 55-38, led by Sharpe’s 18 boards.

The Nets rode their momentum from the previous game, with Duke Jr.’s quick seven points to give them a 14-8 lead. Lee and Banton teamed up to even up the score at 20, but the Raptors 905’s bench can’t keep up with the Nets’ bench firepower, trailing the hosts 36-26 after one.

Nets’ two-way contract player Alondes Williams hit a three-pointer early in the second to give them an 11-point lead, but Perry went to work, the defense locked in, and a five-point spurt by Sterling Brown gave the Raptors 905 a 55-54 lead with less than five minutes to go in the half. Banton and Lee turned it into a dunk contest late in the quarter, giving the visitors a 69-60 lead at the half.

BACK TO BACK SABEN DUNKS ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/TS9e9jam5T — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 5, 2023

Brown and Harper Jr. got things going for the Raptors 905 to start the second half, giving them as much as a 14-point lead. Duke Jr. tried his best to chip into the lead, but David Johnson’s buzzer-beater trifecta gave the visitors a decent cushion entering the final frame.

It looked like the Raptors 905 had the game in control, but the Nets would hold the Raptors 905 to eight points over the last nine minutes of the game. On the flip side, the Nets caught fire, with Edwards cashing in 21 points in the quarter, as he was repeatedly left wide open from the perimeter, and that was the game: a 28-8 run over the last nine minutes.