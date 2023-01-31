Scottie Barnes to compete in 2023 Rising Stars Challenge

Scottie Barnes has been named as a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, is a no-brainer choice to join the sophomore roster. He’s had an up-and-down season, but seems to have turned things around in January; in 16 games he averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, while shooting 51% from the field.

Hope y’all are ready 4 the Rising Stars game



Congrats to our reigning ROY @ScottBarnes561 on being selected! pic.twitter.com/MPl88Aijih — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 31, 2023

Barnes will be joined by nine other sophomores, 11 rookies, and 7 G League players. The full player pool is listed below.

Amongst the rookies and G Leaguers are three Canadians: Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, and Leonard Miller from the G League Ignite team. Nembhard has started 34 games, and is averaging 8.5 points and 4 assists; Mathurin has been a revelation of the Pacers bench, averaging 17.9 points and 4.2 rebounds a night. Miller, a 6’10” forward, is averaging 15 points (on 55% shooting) and 8.4 boards for the Ignite.

Because everyone asked for this meaningless exhibition to be as complicated as possible, the 21 NBA players will be divided up into three 7-player teams; the 7 G Leaguers will be play as one team. The four teams will then compete in a “mini-tournament” to determine the winner. The four teams will be coached by Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams, and Jason Terry.

The event takes place on Friday, February 17, right after the NBA Celebrity All-Star game, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NBA Rising Stars participants:

Sophomores:

Rookies:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

G League: