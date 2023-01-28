That’s A Rap #205: Picking All-Star Reserves

The All-Star starters were announced on Thursday. As is the case every year, there were angry fanbases and debates about snubs. Did Zion Williamson earn a start? Position-less voting likely would have allowed Joel Embiid to be named a starter. From Malachi Flynn to Buddy Boeheim to Chet Holmgren, a number of (frankly, undeserving) players received votes from their peers. Does this mean the voting system is flawed?

Who cares about the questions in the previous paragraph... the draft is happening pre-game — just like how it’s done in the playground! I’ve been fooled before but ** whispers ** I’m excited to watch the Dunk Contest.

Jay and I dove deep into all things All-Star. Chime in below with your All-Star snubs + reserve predictions.

In This Episode:

2:10 — Crowning the Kings

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their longest road trip of the season with a......ahem....crowning achievement! It’s not just that Toronto got the victory in Sacramento, but the manner in which they beat the Sacramento Kings. For one night, at least, the Raptors' defense matched the preseason hype.

15:20 — All-Star starters announced

Despite the continued work of the K-Pop army, the Golden State Warriors “only” fielded one All-Star starter this year. Zion Williamson has played like an All-Star when he’s been healthy and has the type of playing style that’s made for the All-Star game. But shouldn’t missing 40% of his team’s games so far disqualify him from the honour? Should Joel Embiid have been the odd man out in the East’s stacked frontcourt?

26:35 — Picking East reserves

Will the Raptors’ poor record hinder Pascal Siakam’s chances of making the All-Star team? Trae Young finished 12th in player voting. Will the coaches have the same thinking as the players and not give Atlanta any All-Stars? Did Tyrese Haliburton do enough before getting injured to prove he’s an All-Star this year?

45:45 — Picking West reserves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to become the fourth Canadian ever to be named an All-Star. Not only has he put up MVP-like numbers, but his performance thus far has boosted the Thunder right into the thick of the playoff race. (That sound you heard was Sam Presti fainting at the thought of not having a high lottery pick)