Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Matchup: OG out as Raps host Knicks

The Raptors will be without OG Anunoby as they take on the Knicks in an early evening Sunday start.

By John Gaudes
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

If the Toronto Raptors could see anyone on a day like today, it would be the New York Knicks. 2-0 in their last two outings against these Knicks, the Raptors could use some predictability in a stretch of games that’s been anything but. They were healthy for a spell — a trend that might be shaken up over the next little bit — but were unable to pull together wins thanks to consistently poor defense.

The most recent loss was yesterday to a Boston Celtics team without Jayson Tatum. The Raptors made a game of it — they usually do — before tired bodies and poor late game execution did them in again. In fact, their opponents today in the Knicks are one of the few teams they’ve beaten in a game that’s come down to the wire. The 123-101 OT win for the Raps the last time these two teams played is something to look back on and try to replicate. We just need something to hold on to.

On the injury front, Fred VanVleet is a go tonight after being questionable with sore ribs. Missing, however, will be OG Anunoby — who is awaiting further testing on a potential ankle injury.

Dalano Banton will also be missing as a potential bench piece for the Raptors. The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson.

With that, here are the game details. Let’s watch.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 6 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa

New York Knicks – Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby (ankle – out), Dalano Banton (hip – out), Otto Porter Jr. (knee – out)

New York Knicks – Immanuel Quickley (knee – questionable), Mitchell Robinson (thumb – out)

