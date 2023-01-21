The Toronto Raptors welcome the Boston Celtics into Scotiabank Arena today, where they will try — once again — to turn their season around, this time against one of the best teams in the league.

Let’s just say my hopes aren’t exactly high.

Although I’ve preached patience to date, I think we can all agree now, this is a lost season. And while we wait for something to happen on the roster front, all we can do is hope for a good show; I may be disheartened about the team itself, but the games can still be entertaining, and I can take some joy in that.

The Raptors’ two most recent losses — against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves — were that, at least. Sure, they were frustrating — losing to two teams missing all their best players does not leave a good taste in one’s mouth. If you were still hoping the Raptors could turn this season around, they may have in fact been the nail in the coffin.

But the games were competitive, and high scoring. We got great individual performances; big shots were taken and made.

Let’s hope today’s is the same! Good competition, which the Celtics certainly are, can bring out the best in teams, and let’s hope we get Toronto’s best today.

In late-breaking news, Fred VanVleet will set out today’s matchup with rib soreness (thinking face emoji). Dalano Banton continues to miss time with a hip injury; Jeff Dowtin has been sent back to the Raptors 905, and Christian Koloko will (finally) join him. (I’m very curious to see how Koloko does in the G League! I think he has the potential to be 2018-19 Chris Boucher-like dominant.)

The Celtics, like the Bucks and Wolves, will be shorthanded — Jayson Tatum is sitting this one out to rest a sore wrist.

All righty, we’re up to date. And you know what? I have a good feeling about this one. Let’s watch!

Where to watch:

TSN, 5:00 PM ET

Starting Lineups:

Toronto Raptors — Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa

Boston Celtics — Marcus Smart, Derrick Williams, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert WIlliams

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors — Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out), Dalano Banton (hip – out), Fred VanVleet (ribs – out)

Boston Celtics — Danilo Gallinari (knee – out), Jayson Tatum (wrist – out)