 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Toronto Raptors fall to the Brooklyn Nets

That’s A Rap #203: To trade or not to trade

That is the question! Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of Raptors Twitter.

By JayRosales
/ new
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It’s funny what a visit from the NBA’s worst team can do for your team’s self-confidence!

The Charlotte Hornets could not have arrived at a better time for the Toronto Raptors. After getting their first win three games into a critical six-game homestand, Toronto desperately needed to keep the mojo going against Charlotte. And they did just that, sweeping both games against the lowly Hornets.

A win is a win, especially when you have as big of a hole as what the Raptors are trying to get out of. Toronto used an all-around performance to win on Tuesday, then played with their food a little before pulling away on Thursday.

So, the Raptors won’t bother making any deadline deals right? Right?!?

Jason and I dove into the fake trade ball pit and discussed the prospects of trading any of the starters. What could the return look like? Would a potential move save this season or improve Toronto’s future outlook?

In This Episode:

7:50 — Revisiting the Bucks game

A week has passed since the weirdest game of the season occurred between the Bucks and Raptors — it’s safe to admit that you switched channels or left the arena early!

11:20 — Achiuwa’s impact

New year, new bench? The Raptors rang in the new year with a much-needed return from Precious Achiuwa. He’s needed a few games to get back into the flow and is starting to make an impact. Achiuwa collected a career-high five steals against Charlotte and, more importantly, has elevated the play of the bench.

19:40 — Who’s the most tradeable Raptor?

There, we asked it. Get used to Toronto Raptors popping up in every single trade rumour. None of the teams below them in the standings — the presumed “tankers” — don’t have nearly the kind of talent that Toronto has. Naturally, every playoff contender with championship aspirations will be circling the Raptors' roster like a pack of vultures.

44:05 — Around the NBA

Is Miami’s new arena name, ahem, The Arena, actually a really good name? Jayson Tatum’s leaked photos of his debut signature sneaker confirms one thing: he should stick to basketball!

Can the Raptors continue to climb the standings with a win against the Hawks? Preview, start time, and more

Reggie Perry carries the Raptors 905 past Motor City Cruise on Thursday

Raptors knock out Hornets for the second time this week, winning 124-114 at home

Loading comments...