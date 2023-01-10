Otto Porter Jr. to miss the remainder of season after undergoing foot surgery

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday afternoon that Otto Porter Jr., the forward the team signed as a free agent last summer, will miss the remainder of the season.

In a press released from the team, Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said Otto had “hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.” He injured his foot in November.

The Raptors announce that Otto Porter Jr has had season-ending surgery on his left foot.



He has a $6.3M player option for next season. pic.twitter.com/9JPLMtcNFv — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 10, 2023

He leaves this season only having played eight games for Toronto, after suffering a hamstring injury in the pre-season that had him sitting to start the season.

Porter Jr. signed a two-year deal with the Raptors during free agency, and has a 6.3 million player option this summer. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 18.3 minutes in the games he played this season. The Raptors lose an experienced veteran presence with him out for the season.

With this injury, and the limited time he played this season, it seems obvious that Otto Porter Jr. will take that player option come free agency. He will be on contract with the Raptors until the conclusion of the 2023/2024 season.

Porter Jr. was drafted third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft to the Washington Wizards, where he stayed until 2019. He was then traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he played until 2021. He was then traded to the Orlando Magic, where he finished out the 2021 season.

He then signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2021, winning an NBA Championship with the team just last season, before signing his two-year deal with the Raptors in July of 2021.