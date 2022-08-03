 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raptors open training camp September 26, preseason games in Edmonton and Montreal

The Canadian Series returns for Toronto, who will take their training camp from Victoria all the way to a preseason game against the Celtics in Montreal.

By John Gaudes
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have put pen to paper on their training camp and preseason dates, and it comes with a bit of a surprise — the return of the Canadian Series, which will bring the team to other arenas across our great nation.

As announced by the team, the Raptors will open training camp in Victoria on September 26, which will run through October 1.

After that, Toronto plays five preseason games, beginning with a matchup with the Utah Jazz in Edmonton on October 2 and finishing with a game against the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics in Montreal on October 14.

Road games against Boston and Houston, with a Scotiabank Arena game agains the Chicago Bulls rounds out the preseason lineup.

