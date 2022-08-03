Raptors announce signing of Gabe Brown

The Toronto Raptors have filled out their 20-man training camp roster (again), announcing on Wednesday morning the signing of Michigan State product Gabe Brown.

Per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, Brown’s contract is a minimum, one-year Exhibit 10 deal, another in a string of them this summer for the 6’8” forward, who played Summer League with the Thunder and signed a similar deal with the Nuggets before being released.

Can confirm Brown is on an Exhibit 10 deal, per a source.



As a reminder, that's a minimum non-guaranteed deal to come into camp. Technically could make the team but more about getting his G League rights and getting him a $50K bonus if he stays with Raptors 905. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 3, 2022

A four-year player with the Michigan State Spartans, Brown averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a senior in 2021-22, shooting a decent 38% from distance. The Ypsilanti native was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by conference coaches and, you guessed it, has a wingspan of 7’0”. He’ll fit right in!

On this audition deal, Brown will join a heated competition for the Raptors’ final few roster spots. With fully-guaranteed contracts already held by Juancho Hernangomez and Svi Mykhailiuk, just one spot remains for Justin Champagnie, Dalano Banton, DJ Wilson and two other two-way players: Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr.

While Armoni Brooks stood out from the crowd as a shorter guard in a sea of lanky wings, Brown will need to do quite a bit to distinguish himself and earn that last roster spot. The team is also expected to sign Christian Koloko to a deal in the near future.

The Raptors’ training camp dates for the fall will be announced at a later date.