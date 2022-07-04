Banton, Koloko, Champagnie highlight Raptors Summer League roster

Raptors fans will see some familiar faces this weekend in Las Vegas, as returning players Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie and Armoni Brooks join newcomers like second-round draft pick Christian Koloko on Toronto’s summer league roster.

The team announced its 15-man squad today, which will be led by Raptors assistant Trevor Gleeson, along with staff members Fabulous Flournoy, Eric Khoury, Michael Prenger and Jordan Walker serving as assistants.

Raptors Summer League Roster, coached by Trevor Gleason: pic.twitter.com/DpkRL6HDVL — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 4, 2022

Along with those listed above, the Raptors will also get a chance to get longer looks at players on the roster periphery, including 2021 second round pick David Johnson and 2022 undrafted signee Ron Harper Jr.

Two NBA “veterans” will also join the team in fifth-year D.J. Wilson — who had a pair of 10-day contracts for Toronto in 2021-22 — and former Bucks and Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (most recently known for pleading guilty to a 2019 domestic violence charge).

The Raptors open their 2022 NBA Summer League play on Saturday, July 9 against the Sixers at 3:30 p.m.