Raptors sign Jeff Dowtin to two-way deal

The Toronto Raptors continue to fill the back end of the roster ahead of training camp. In their latest move, they’ve signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. — who impressed in the Las Vegas Summer League — to a two-way contract. The Athletic’s Shams Charamia broke the news on Twitter Monday afternoon, and the team confirmed it in a release later the same day.

The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin Jr. had call ups to Golden State, Orlando and Milwaukee last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2022

Dowtin played four games for the Raptors in Vegas, all starts, where he averaged 16 points, four assists and four rebounds and 28 minutes a game. He was their most consistent scorer throughout the tournament, shooting the rock at a 57% clip! Sure, he only hit 36% of his threes but his bucket-getting ability was definitely on display.

Dowtin, 25, played nine NBA games last year, split between the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks. (Side note, what a combination of teams! The last two champs... and the Magic.) He didn’t make much of an impact but the fact that two of the best teams in the league saw something in him has to be a good sign.

Dowtin did put up decent numbers during his time in the G League; he came up with the Magic’s affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, and won the G-League title with them in 2021, before becoming a starter and averaging 21 points per game on 55/44/76 shooting splits in 19 games with Lakeland in 2021-22. He finished out the G League season with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 20 points, four assists and six boards.

Dowtin will certainly get some time with the Raptors 905 in 2022-23, but given the big club’s lack of bench scoring punch last season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get a shot or two with the Raptors.

As for the roster, the Raptors now have 12 guaranteed contracts; both of their two-way spots filled; and four players on partial guarantees.

Guaranteed:

Fred VanVleet

Pascal Siakam

OG Anunoby

Scottie Barnes

Gary Trent

Khem Birch

Chris Boucher

Thaddeus Young

Precious Achiuwa

Otto Porter, Jr.

Svi Mykhailiuk

Malachi Flynn

Two-way contracts:

Ron Harper, Jr.

Jeff Dowtin, Jr.

Partially guaranteed contracts:

Dalano Banton

DJ Wilson

Justin Champagnie

Armoni Brooks

Second-round draft pick Christian Koloko hasn’t signed his contract yet, which will likely be one of the guaranteed spots.

That leaves only two regular season roster spots open (teams can carry 15 players plus two two-ways) for Brooks, Banton, Wilson and Champagnie to compete for (unless the Raptors wave Mykhailiuk, a possibility).

The Raptors can also add one more player for training camp (teams can bring twenty players to camp).