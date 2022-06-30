Report: Thad Young re-signs with Raptors on 2-year deal

Before I even finished typing up the story on Chris Boucher re-signing with the Toronto Raptors, the Raps got another deal done! They’re bringing Thaddeus Young back on a two-year, $16 million deal, according to Chris Haynes.

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @_tandemse tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

I’ve mentioned that I was leery about bringing Young back at his age, but, that deal is — like Boucher’s — very reasonable, especially with incentives baked in, which I presume will be around games played and specific numbers reached.

Young played 26 games with the Raptors last season after being aqcuired from the San Antonio Spurs for Goran Dragic and a first-round pick. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, in 18 minutes per game, on 47/39/48(!) shooting splits.

Other than the three-point shooting, those numbers are all below Young’s career averages, not a great sign for a player who just turned 34; it certainly feels like Young is on the downswing of his career.

But of course there is more to a player than stats. Young was playing multi-positional NBA ball when half the current multi-positional Raptors were in high school; he’s a great veteran presence and mentor for the Vision 6’9” Raptors.

And besides, Young was coming from a team that clearly didn’t want him, to a team with a coach who takes a while to trust players. After a healthy offseason and a full season in camp with Nick Nurse and his teammates, a throwback Young season isn’t out of the question.

With Boucher and Young inked up, the Raptors are now over the cap and will likely look to use the mid-level exception to bolster their shooting/bench scoring. Will a deal come tonight! Keep it tuned right here!