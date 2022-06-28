SB Nation Reacts Survey: What will the Raptors do in Free Agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Toronto Raptors fans and fans across the country.

We’re back! Last week, we ran our first SB Nation Reacts poll in some time, on the NBA Draft, and a whole bunch of you participated — thank you!

So why not do it again??

This week, we’re talking NBA Free Agency, which is about to kick off... or, perhaps, has already kicked off, what with the Kyrie Irving (that guy again!?) and Brooklyn Nets drama, and John well leaving the Houston Rockets to join the Los Angeles Clippers, and Russell Westbrook opting in with the Los Angeles Lakers... but the officially official free agency period begins this week, and with that, we should see some sort of activity from our hometown Raptors.

What might that activity be, though? The team is over the cap (but under the luxury tax so they only have the annual exceptions to play with. They have two key unrestricted free agents in Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young. And... well, that’s about it! (The incredible Daniel Hackett has your full Raptors cap breakdown here.)

So it’s probably best to keep your expectations in check for this free agency period (not that the Raptors are ever big players, but, you know, probably even less so this year).

With that in mind, though, tell us what you think! Will the Raptors keep Young and Boucher, or will they opt instead to bring in some fresh blood?

And if they go the latter route, what need will those players fill? Will they add more size to the (allegedly) under-sized, “no true big man” Raptors? Or will they be able to fill it up from outside, helping the team avoid another one of those all-too-common 7-for-32-from-deep nights that we experienced last year?

On a personal level, I really like Chris Boucher, and I hope he’s back next year. I think you can make the argument the Raptors have gotten all they’ll ever really get from him and it’s time to move on, and maybe that’s true — especially if someone is willing to pay $20 mil a year — but I’d rather not see him walk for nothing.

Young is an even trickier one. His game is so perfectly suited to this Raptors team! But he also just turned 34, and his production last year was... so-so. Maybe a full training camp with Nick Nurse’s system puts him in a better position to contribute more next season, but is that “maybe” worth the risk of signing him for, say, three years?

As for needs, hey, I’m all in on Vision 6’9”, but my goodness, I’m not sure how many more brickfests I can take. Give me some reliable outside shooting!!

So that’s my take. What’s yours? Hit the poll and let us know!

