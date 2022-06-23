2022 NBA Draft Open Thread: Raptors select Christian Koloko at 33; Banchero goes first overall

The NBA is on the clock! Well, the Orlando Magic are, anyway — they’ve got the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which starts in about 30 minutes, as I write this!

The Toronto Raptors, though, don’t pick until the second, at spot #33 specifically. Could be a long wait! To hold you over, this open thread will cover all the picks, trades, rumours, and happenings of draft night, so keep it locked right here!

Drop a line in the comments and let us know how you’re feeling — about the Raptors, the picks, the rumours, the fashion, the sports betting commercials — any of it! And — let’s watch.

11:15 Update:

And there it is: The Toronto Raptors selected Christian Koloko with the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Toronto Raptors select Christian Koloko at #33.



Talked Koloko a couple times this week on The Raptors Show. An EXTREMELY Raptors-y pick. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 24, 2022

Also can I just say how freakin’ wonderful it was to learn about the pick in near-real time? Wow and Shams didn’t have a leak! Just a real steel curtain organization. I love it.

We’ll have more on the Cameroonian Koloko to come!!

11:05 Update:

The second round started off with a maple-flavoured bang! as Canada’s (other) team, the Indiana Pacers, selected another Canuck, Andrew Nembhard, to join Mathurin and Brissett in Indy.

Sources: Indiana will pick Andrew Nembhard at No. 31. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

And then... it happened again! Canadian Caleb Houstan went to Orlando with #32!

I mean, go Canada go, right?

11:00 Update:

21: The Denver Nuggets selected Christian Braun.

22: Minnesota (through trade with Memphis) selected Walter Kessler.

23: Another trade! In this case, the Philadelphia 76ers traded the no. 23 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for DeAnthony Melton. Philly also sent out Danny Green! While I kinda like the Melton fit for Philly, they might really miss Green... then again, Danny should be a great veteran presence in Memphis! The Grizzlies, in turn, selected David Roddy with the 23rd pick.

24: The Milwaukee Bucks selected MarJon Beauchamp.

25: The Spurs selected Blake Wesley.

26: Houston selected Wendell Moore Jr. — and then added him to the three-way trade with Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks that sees Christian Wood go to Dallas. Moore will go to the Timberwolves, and Houston will get the 26th pick.

27: The Miami Heat selected Nikola Jovic.

28: The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors selected Patrick Baldwin Jr.

29: The Rockets (via that earlier trade) selected TyTy Washington.

30: The Denver Nuggets selected Peyton Watson, with the pick acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for JaMychal Green, last week.

And... that’s it for the first round! The Raptors, obviously, did not move up. Their pick awaits at #33!

10:10 p.m. Update:

Here’s how the middle of the first round went down:

13: The Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duran, then a trade developed — Duran went from Charlotte to Knicks, who then routed him — and Kemba Walker!? — to the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons ARE getting Jalen Duren ... and the Knicks, more crucially for immediate free agency matters, are shedding Kemba Walker's salary to Detroit to help fund their free-agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson. https://t.co/DDs1fk3JGC — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2022

The Pistons are sending the Hornets the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee in the Duren trade, sources tell ESPN. Detroit got that pick from Portland in the Jerami Grant deal yesterday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

A trade so complex it required Woj, Shams and Stein! Phew.

14: The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Ochai Agbaji.

15: The Charlotte Hornets selected Mark Williams.

16: The Atlanta Hawks selected AJ Griffin, son of Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

17: The Houston Rockets selected Tari Eason.

18: The Chicago Bulls selected Dalen Terry.

19: The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Jake Larivia — and promptly traded him to Memphis. In return, the Wolves got picks 22 and 29.

20: The San Antonio Spurs selected Malaki Branham.

9:15 p.m. Update:

Whoa! A trade! FINALLY! The Knicks, who had pick #11 selected Ousmane Dieng — and then immediately traded him to Oklahoma City... who had the #12 pick!

The Thunder will send multiple first-round picks to New York, per source. https://t.co/kXfkvJDKbI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

The Thunder then selected Jalen Williams at #11:

Sources: Oklahoma City will pick Jalen Williams at No. 12. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

9:00 p.m. Update:

All righty, let’s run down picks 8 through 10:

#8: New Orleans Pelicans select Dyson Daniels.

Australia's Dyson Daniels stands at the top of New Orleans' draft board at No. 8, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

#9: San Antonio Spurs select Jeremy Sochan.

Sources: Spurs will select Jeremy Sochan at No. 9. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

10: Washington Wizards select Johnny Davis.

Sources: Washington will select Johnny Davis at No. 10. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

8:50 p.m. Update:

Back to back Canadians!! After Mathurin went to Indiana at #6, Shaedon Sharpe was selected #7 by the Portland Trail Blazers!

The Blazers are focused on Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

That’s pretty dang cool, man, to see two Canadians get drafted in the top 10, and back-to-back, no less!

But come on, man. What is this:

“London, Ontario - home to a long list of famous Canadians including these guys right here” pic.twitter.com/3fkrZxoabo — Mitch Robson (@_mitchrobson) June 24, 2022

8:40 p.m. Update:

With the intrigue of the top 3 out of the way, the intriguing (in all the bad ways) Sacramento Kings in their pick, and walked out with Iowa’s Keegan Murray with the fourth pick.

Sources: Kings pick Keegan Murray at No. 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

That left Jayden Ivey — and he went to the Detroit Pistons at pick #5.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Much like the Rockets, I’m guessing the Pistons are juuuust fine with this pick.

And then it was time to fly the maple leaf! The Indiana Pacers selected Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sources: Indiana selects Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6. https://t.co/wvUIg8bC9T — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Mathurin joins forces with Oshae Brissett to form a super-fun Canadian duo!

8:20 p.m. Update:

The Oklahoma City selected Chet Holmgren with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Let’s give Shams some run here:

Sources: Oklahoma City selects Chet Holmgren at No. 2. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

A few minutes later, the Houston Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. with the third pick.

Auburn's Jabari Smith is atop Houston's draft board at No. 3, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Surely all three teams must be feeling good about this, right? The Magic and Thunder clearly got the guys they wanted, and the Rockets may have had to “settle” for the guy who might be the best player out of all three.

8:10 p.m. Update:

HERE WE GO! The Orlando Magic have thrown everyone a curve ball and selected Paolo Banchero with the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft!

The Magic are planning to select Banchero No. 1, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/vlqk1uyng3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

8:00 p.m. Update:

Adam Silver is getting on stage! And here’s the latest from Michael Grange on the Raptors’ plans:

So all indications are Raptors will not be making moves to get into draft lottery -- ie: moving OG Anunoby. No surprise there. Most of the energy has been coming from Portland working hard to add veterans around Lillard. Toronto is still in 'be patient and grow' mode. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 23, 2022

7:30 p.m. Update:

Before we get to the main event, let’s catch up on the news from the past 36 hours or so:

Do we really have to talk about Kyrie Irving?

Sigh. Kyrie “Living Embodiment of the GTA3 ‘Ah shit, here we go again’ Meme” Irving apparently has a list of teams he’d like to play for, should the Brooklyn Nets wash their hands of their point guard.

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

No word on how many of those teams laughed when told Kyrie wanted to play with them.

Look, I couldn’t care less about Kyrie Irving, but if his bolting Brooklyn leads to Kevin Durant demanding a trade, and Masai Ujiri swooping in, then go off, Kyrie — go off!

Second rounders on the move

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow finagled pick #35 from the Magic, which I’m pretty sure was mandated by ESPN just so the talking heads could shout about the Lakers again. After all, about 10 minutes had passed since the last time we heard from them!

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Orlando's pick at No. 35 for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers also picked up a second rounder, this one in exchange for (ahem) Sasha Vezenkov.

Cleveland is acquiring Sacramento's pick at 49 in tonight's NBA draft for the rights to Sasha Vezenkov, sources tell ESPN. Vezenkov, 26, was a first-team All-EuroLeague forward this season. He was the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Adjust your expectations for the future of NBA basketball accordingly.

Detroit Piston trade Jerami Grant to Portland Trail Blazers

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

In return for Grant, the Pistons receive a top-4 protected 2025 first-round pick from Portland (via Milwaukee); there are some second round picks swapping hands too.

Looks like a good deal for both sides — Detroit clears cap space, the Blazers get a reliable front court scorer. Everybody wins!