SBN Reacts: Raptors fan expectations for the 2022 NBA Draft

At this time last year — just ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft — Toronto Raptors fans were hopeful that a franchise-changing talent would shortly be joining their team. The Raptors had the #4 pick, after all! Then suddenly — confusion — even some anger — when the Raptors went off script and selected Scottie Barnes instead of consensus pick Jalen Suggs.

That worked out pretty well, right??

All of which is to say, we have no idea what to expect tonight from the Raptors. They may stick to the script and select a long, athletic project at pick #33. They may trade up. They trade OG Anunoby!! (I don’t think they’re trading OG Anunoby).

To help us get some idea of what might go down tonight from the Raptors side, we asked you — our SB Nation readers — to give us your thoughts.

First, we wanted to know — will the Raptors trade up into the first round?

We asked, “Do you think the Raptors will trade into the first round,” and only 15% of you think the team will do so. Now, this poll came out before the latest OG Anunoby rumours, so maybe we’re feeling differently now, but it seems like most of think the Raptors will focus on pick #33 rather than trading up.

As for who the team will take at #33, we wondered — will the Raptors take a Canadian in the second round, like they did last year?

Only 14% of those who responded think the Raptors will go the hometown home country route — even with Caleb Houstan and Andrew Nembhard potentially being available. Fair enough!

Now that you’ve had your say, it’s time to sit back, relax, and watch the action happen, right? We’ve got your guide to everything that might happen tonight, thanks to our draft expert JD Quirante, and — since our broadcast overlords love to torture us — we’ve also got your guide to when and how to watch the NBA Draft right here.

Enjoy the fireworks, everyone!

