2022 NBA Draft: Full coverage from Raptors HQ

Need a single source of Toronto Raptors draft info heading into the 2022 NBA Draft? This is it right here! Keep it locked on this page for potential moves, potential picks, and full draft night coverage.
May 24, 2022, 3:00pm EDT
June 22
When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft
It’s almost Draft Day! Find out when and how to watch the NBA Draft, and catch up on the latest Raptors draft buzz.
June 22
Draft Watch: Can the Raptors ever have enough wings?
In the latest installment of our prospect highlights, we look at three types of wings available in the second round and assess their "Raptors Fit."
June 22
SB Nation Reacts Survey: Raptors NBA Draft Edition
Who will the Raptors take at 33 — and is that the only pick they’ll have, or will Masai and Bobby make some moves? Have your say!
June 20
Draft Watch: Bigs come in different sizes and shapes
Reviewing some of the big men that the Raptors worked out heading into the 2022 NBA Draft.
June 18
Draft Watch: Evaluating the Raptors’ CanCon Options
Toronto recently worked out a pair of Canadians — Andrew Nembhard and Caleb Houston — and both are in range for the Raptors’ only pick.
May 24
Draft Watch: The Raptors are casting a wide net... or are they?
Player interviews and planned workouts are starting to come out! Let’s at what the mock draft sites tell us post-lottery.