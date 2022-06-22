SB Nation Reacts Survey: Raptors NBA Draft Edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Toronto Raptors fans and fans across the country.

With only one day to go before the NBA Draft, it’s time for you — Toronto Raptors fans, aka the best and smartest and most passionate fans in the NBA — to have your say!

It’s been a while since we did one of these SB Nation Reacts polls — welcome back long-timers — but the way it works is simple. We ask questions — you answer — we run the results!

And yes, it’s draft time, so that means we’re talking about the #33 pick which, at this time, is the only one the Raptors have. And since we only have one day before the draft, we’re keeping it real simple with some basic yes/no questions.

First and foremost, we have to wonder — when all is said and done, is #33 the only pick the Raptors will have? I’m sure Bobby Webster and Masai Ujiri are working the phones — if there’s a player they like. And maybe there isn’t! Maybe management is saying “We lucked out with Scottie Barnes, let’s put the first round in the rearview this year.”

But let’s consider this quote from Webster:

“You kind of know what we’re doing here: versatile, defensive — if they can make a shot, great!” - Webster on the players they’re looking at — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 21, 2022

That leads me to think, if there’s a versatile defensive player who can shoot, and who projects a little higher than 33... the Raptors will make a move to get him! (And if that guy is 6’9”, well hey, it’s a lock right?)

And then with that #33 pick — do you think we’re looking at another Canadian coming home to the Raptors? The Raps took Rexdale’s Dalano Banton in the second round last year. Will this year make it two in a row?

Our guy JD Quirante has been running down the likeliest draft candidates, including two possible Canadians, so go check out his detailed research and then come back and tell us what you think will happen tomorrow night!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OHMXIH/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.