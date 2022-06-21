Svi Mykhailiuk exercises 2022-23 player option to return to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will see the return of Svi next season, as the 25-year-old forward exercised his $1.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

(Sviatoslav? Okay!)

The option pickup comes as no surprise, as Svi faded from the rotation late in the Raptors’ 2020-21 season, not really fitting the team’s pivot to defensive pressure through size. That, coupled with his bouncing around with four NBA teams in as many seasons, means Svi isn’t one to scoff at guaranteed money. Mykhailiuk signed a 2-year, $3.6 million contract with the Raptors last summer.

In 56 games with the Raptors last season, Svi averaged 4,6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game, shooting a disappointing 30.6% from three after coming in with a career mark of 36%. Unfortunately, expectations put on Mykhailiuk after a preseason where he striped it — hitting 41% of his threes and showing some bounce off the dribble — became unrealistic when real basketball kicked in.

Circumstance was a factor. Svi spent time in health and safety protocols during the Omicron wave in late December and the war in his home country, which began in February, would have been top of mind. We’ll see what a summer reset does for him, as he looks for a return to form in the fall.