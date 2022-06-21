 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Svi Mykhailiuk exercises 2022-23 player option to return to Raptors

The Ukrainian shooter heads into his fifth NBA season as he’s back with Toronto.

By John Gaudes
/ new
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will see the return of Svi next season, as the 25-year-old forward exercised his $1.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

(Sviatoslav? Okay!)

The option pickup comes as no surprise, as Svi faded from the rotation late in the Raptors’ 2020-21 season, not really fitting the team’s pivot to defensive pressure through size. That, coupled with his bouncing around with four NBA teams in as many seasons, means Svi isn’t one to scoff at guaranteed money. Mykhailiuk signed a 2-year, $3.6 million contract with the Raptors last summer.

In 56 games with the Raptors last season, Svi averaged 4,6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game, shooting a disappointing 30.6% from three after coming in with a career mark of 36%. Unfortunately, expectations put on Mykhailiuk after a preseason where he striped it — hitting 41% of his threes and showing some bounce off the dribble — became unrealistic when real basketball kicked in.

Circumstance was a factor. Svi spent time in health and safety protocols during the Omicron wave in late December and the war in his home country, which began in February, would have been top of mind. We’ll see what a summer reset does for him, as he looks for a return to form in the fall.

More From Raptors HQ

Loading comments...