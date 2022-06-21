Raptors announce 2022 Vegas Summer League schedule

There’s never a dull moment in the NBA, not even in the offseason. They haven’t even cleaned up the streets following the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade, and yet the news cycle rolls on! And today, it takes us into... Summer League!

That’s right, the NBA’s annual talent showcase, where young players try and secure a roster spot or work on specific skills to improve their playing time, is coming up fast. And the Toronto Raptors have announced their schedule!

Toronto — like all 30 NBA teams — will play five games in Vegas in July. The first four are scheduled as follows, while the fifth remains a question mark. That’s because the teams with the two best records after the first four will play in a one-game playoff for the “championship,” while the other 28 teams will play in one more meaningless regular game.

Here’s the Toronto Raptors 2022 Summer League schedule:

Saturday, July 9 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Tuesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET: vs. Chicago Bulls

Wednesday, July 13 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET: vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Heat

We’re still a ways away from rosters being announced — we haven’t even had the NBA Draft yet, after all — but I can anticipate some of this past season’s deep bench players making their way to Vegas, including Dalano Banton, David Johnson, Justin Champagnie, and maybe even Malachi Flynn — along with whoever the Raptors draft at #33 this week.

The coaching staff will be announced at a later date as well.

The NBA Summer League 2022 takes place July 7-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Raptors have participated in 14 such Summer Leagues, and finished last Summer League season with a 4-1 record.