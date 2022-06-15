Draft Watch: Catching up on Toronto’s pre-draft workouts

With the NBA Draft’s final withdrawal deadline now behind us, we finally have a better picture of the prospects that could be available for the Toronto Raptors at the 33rd pick. Sadly, the talent pool understandably shrunk a bit for Toronto, with Leonard Miller and Terquavion Smith electing to take their name out of this year’s draft.

We looked at 13 popular, insightful draft boards that updated their mocks post-withdraw deadline, and the opinions are all over the place. The middle of the pack’s range is around the 21st pick up to the 42nd pick. Several prospects are seeing their stock rise; for example, Jalen Williams was a second-round pick before the Draft Combine, and now he looks like he’s out of the Raptors’ range. Canadian Andrew Nembhard’s stock is also on the rise, as he’s not pushing into the early second-round range compared to being a fringe draft pick a month ago (he is now the consensus 42nd pick on my recent tally).

What are the Mock Drafts telling us right now?

At the top of the draft, the first three picks are likely to be Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, in that order, based on the draft sites that we reviewed. The betting odds at Draft Kings are in-sync, as Smith Jr is the favourite as the 1st pick at -190, Holmgren 2nd pick at -225, and Banchero at -500, as of this writing. The fourth pick may be where the money is if Shaedon Sharpe (+600) or Dyson Daniels (+1000) gets picked at this spot. It’s the Sacramento Kings, so who knows what will happen.

Predicting the Toronto Raptors pick at 33

After looking through the various mocks, here are the likeliest candidates for the Raptors to choose from at 33:

Mock Draft - Raptors’ Pick Player ESPN Tankathon No Ceilings Bleacher Report Basketball News SI NDN NBA Draft Room Rookie Wire Net Scouts No Ceilings | Outside Hire Big Board Hoops Prospects The Box and One Rank High Low Player ESPN Tankathon No Ceilings Bleacher Report Basketball News SI NDN NBA Draft Room Rookie Wire Net Scouts No Ceilings | Outside Hire Big Board Hoops Prospects The Box and One Rank High Low Jaden Hardy 25 21 22 33 23 22 25 21 23 27 28 29 15 21 15 33 Dalen Terry 30 32 17 22 25 30 33 25 30 22 16 27 22 23 16 33 Bryce McGowens 34 31 31 32 32 36 36 39 31 33 33 30 33 32 30 39 Max Christie 45 38 30 44 33 29 21 33 37 41 42 42 29 34 21 45 Christian Koloko 42 35 33 34 35 37 48 31 45 30 34 34 30 35 30 48 Ismael Kamagate* 33 34 38 25 40 40 42 27 43 35 35 40 38 36 25 43 Trevor Keels 26 33 40 37 30 34 49 56 36 32 25 36 45 38 25 56 Andrew Nembhard 28 55 55 35 42 33 56 34 42 47 61 49 35 42 28 61 Justin Lewis 47 50 39 42 48 32 61 50 44 61 37 33 41 43 32 61 David Roddy 46 40 61 61 43 41 61 61 33 54 50 43 61 49 33 61

Two names stand out from this list: Bryce McGowens and Max Christie. They’re both dynamic guards that can provide near-immediate scoring punch from the bench. Surprisingly, the various draft sites thought that the Raptors’ need at this pick comes down to either scoring punch from the backcourt (McGowens, Christie, Dalen Terry) or rim protection, with ESPN picking Ismael Kamagate and No Ceilings picking Christian Koloko for Toronto.

However, almost “anything goes” at this point of the draft, so we get to see some outlier picks. Sports Illustrated’s got Andrew Nembhard at 33rd, but with McGowens, Caleb Houstan, Peyton Watson, Josh Minott, and even Gabriel Procida still available, it’s a long shot. Rookie Wire’s got David Roddy while Hoops Prospect picked Justin Lewis for the Raptors, but both looked like a reach at the 33rd. Between the two, I like Lewis a little bit more. For some reason, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman’s got Jaden Hardy slipping into the 2nd round for the Raptors, which should be a no-brainer, although I doubt he falls that far.

Draft Workouts

Information is trickling in on who’s scheduled or has worked out for the Raptors. This draft is also the first time Toronto’s hosting workouts in Canada after COVID forced the organization to host their workouts south of the border. With that being said, we will consider adding draft prospects to the list below if we see them posting that they are in Toronto (many thanks to all the other Raptors fans stalking these draft prospects’ IG).

Raptors’ Draft Workout List Player Age Position Height Wingspan ESPN Mock Tankathon No Ceilings Bleacher Report Basketball News SI NDN NBA Draft Room Rookie Wire Net Scouts No Ceilings | Outside Hire Big Board Hoops Prospects The Box and One Rank High Low Player Age Position Height Wingspan ESPN Mock Tankathon No Ceilings Bleacher Report Basketball News SI NDN NBA Draft Room Rookie Wire Net Scouts No Ceilings | Outside Hire Big Board Hoops Prospects The Box and One Rank High Low Ismael Kamagate* 21y 4m 29d Big 6' 11" 7' 3" 33 34 38 25 40 40 42 27 43 35 35 40 38 36 25 43 Caleb Houstan* 19y 5m 6d Wing 6' 8" 37 52 45 46 29 38 30 42 25 49 43 52 32 39 25 52 Josh Minott 19y 6m 21d Wing 6' 8.75" 6' 11.75" 49 43 58 45 36 52 53 45 39 40 36 41 27 40 27 58 Peyton Watson 19y 9m 4d Wing 6' 6.75" 7' 0.5" 36 42 29 UD 38 34 57 48 41 37 45 53 47 41 29 UD Andrew Nembhard 22y 4m 30d Guard 6' 3" 6' 5.75" 28 55 55 35 42 33 56 34 42 47 UD 49 35 42 28 UD Justin Lewis 20y 2m 3d Wing 6' 6.25" 6' 10" 47 50 39 42 48 32 UD 50 44 UD 37 33 41 43 32 UD Jaylin Williams 19y 11m 17d Big 6' 8.75" 7' 1" 43 49 49 41 UD 46 28 40 55 43 46 56 44 46 28 UD David Roddy 21y 2m 19d Big 6' 4.5" 6' 11.5" 46 40 UD UD 43 41 UD UD 33 54 50 43 UD 49 33 UD Dominic Barlow 19y 2m 20d Big 6' 8.75" 7' 3" 51 51 UD 49 UD 58 UD 32 57 51 UD UD 36 52 32 UD Hugo Besson 21y 1m 20d Guard 6' 4.5" 6' 5.5" 35 48 UD 47 50 UD UD 47 56 48 54 UD UD 53 35 UD Julian Champagnie 20y 11m 17d Wing 6' 6.25" 6' 10" UD UD UD UD UD 55 46 UD UD UD UD 45 UD 62 45 UD Leonardo Okeke 18y 10m 30d Big 6' 9" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 56 UD UD 80 56 UD Gabe Brown* 22y 3m 10d Wing 6' 8" 7' UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 90 UD UD Michael Devoe^ 22y 5m 29d 6' 4" 6' 6" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 91 UD UD Izaiah Brockington* 22y 11m 3d Guard 6' 4" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 99 UD UD Marcus Bingham Jr* 21y 11m 1d Big 6' 11" 7' 4" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 103 UD UD Lester Quinones* 21y 6m 30d 6' 5" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 123 UD UD JD Notae^ 23y 7m 19d Guard 6' 2" 6' 6" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 125 UD UD Trent Frazier* 23y 9m 7d Guard 6' 2" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 139 UD UD Brandon Horvath* 23y 2m 12d Big 6' 11" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 140 UD UD Jamal Bieniemy* 22y 7m 7d Guard 6' 5" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 141 UD UD Mouhamadou Gueye^ 23y 11m 9d Big 6' 11" 7' 3" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 142 UD UD Dallas Walton* 24y 8m 8d Big 7' UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 143 UD UD Kenneth Lofton Jr^ 19y 10m 1d Big 6' 6" 6' 11" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 144 UD UD Theo John* 23y 9m 21d Big 6' 9" 7' 4" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 145 UD UD Jabari Walker* 19y 10m 16d Big 6' 8" 6' 11" UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD UD 146 UD UD

More than half of the workouts are projected to go undrafted, so they are either 2-way contract/exhibit 10/Raptors 905 prospects. Almost everyone is at least +3 on the wingspan column, and there’s no one listed shorter than 6’2”. The Raptors are bringing quite a few bigs, but they’re not your traditional immobile bigs. Kamagate, Marcus Bingham Jr, Leonardo Okeke, and Mo Gueye all have the tools and promise to become a modern-day big man that might fit the Raptors’ defensive philosophy. In the next Raptors Draft Watch issue, we will take a bit of a deep dive into these prospects and assess their Raptors’ fit.

