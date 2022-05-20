Toronto Raptors 2021-22 Player Reviews

Join us as we grade the 2021-22 performance of each Toronto Raptors player, including strengths, weaknesses, and things to work on for next year.
Player Review: Svi Mykhailiuk never found his groove with the Raptors
A good preseason performance led to high expectations, but Mykhailiuk ultimately couldn’t deliver.
Player Review: Dalano Banton made an early splash, but quietly developed all year long
A good run with the 905 helped establish a foundation Banton can build on.