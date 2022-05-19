ROTY Scottie Barnes named to All-Rookie team

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes — who was awarded the NBA’s Rookie of the Year trophy just last month — has been named to the league’s 2021-2022 All-Rookie first team.

Only fitting that 4 is on the ALL-NBA Rookie Team @ScottBarnes561



Barnes, who averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a steal per game in his debut season, and helped lead the Raptors back to the playoffs, was a unanimous selection. He’s also the first Raptors rookie to make the first team since (gulp) 2006-07, when (gulp) Andrea Bargnani and Jorge Garbajosa both made it.

Joining Barnes on the first team are Franz Wagner, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham, and Evan Mobley (the latter two, like Barnes, were also unanimous choices).

On the second team, we have Josh Giddey, Herb Jones, Bones Hyland, Chris Duarte and Ayo Dosunmu.

Barnes played in 74 games this season — all starts — and averaged 35.4 minutes per game, tops among rookies; he was the only rookie to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Despite being slowed by an ankle injury, Barnes also averaged 13/9/4 in four playoff games, as the Raptors were knocked out of the first round by the (fraudulent) Philadelphia 76ers.