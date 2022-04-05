 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Toronto is close to locking down a real playoff spot, but the red hot Hawks won’t roll over easily.

By John Gaudes
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With a magic number of two and just four games left on the schedule, common sense says that the Toronto Raptors can do enough to lock down the sixth seed and ensure a real playoff spot instead of the chaos of the play-in tournament.

The Atlanta Hawks, though, might have something to say about that.

Winners of five straight, the Hawks — and Trae Young, in particular — are peaking at the right time for the second straight season, getting right into the meat of the play-in tournament and giving Brooklyn Nets fans (all 10-15 of them) conniptions over their team’s post-season path. They arrive at Scotiabank Arena a confident team, and one the Raptors need to take seriously coming off a loss to Miami.

Similar to that game against the Heat, the Raptors will once again be without OG Anunoby, who will make it 17 missed games in the last 22 — this time due to a bruised thigh suffered in the team’s win over Orlando on April 1.

For the Hawks, their shooting will get a boost as Bogdan Bogdanovich will play through knee soreness after being questionable earlier in the day. John Collins and Danilo Gallinari will miss tonight’s game.

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

Injuries:

Toronto – OG Anunoby (thigh – out), Yuta Watanabe (quad – out)

Atlanta – John Collins (foot, finger – out), Danilo Gallinari (knee – out)

