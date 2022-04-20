Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are in must-win territory as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round series. After all, they’re down 0-2, and 0-3 is a veritable death sentence.

The Raptors will have to win tonight without Scottie Barnes; although Nick Nurse says Scottie is doing much better — and Nurse “assumes” he’ll be back for Game 4 — Scottie won’t go tonight. Gary Trent Jr. will however, and Nurse he’s looking and feeling better than he did in Game 2.

On the Philly side, Charles Bassey remains out, and Matisse Thybulle is back home chillin’ in Philly.

Can the Raptors get back into this one? Nurse says the team has had a roller coaster start to the series, with good segments and bad segments — and they need the bad segments to start evening out. “We’ve got to make plays and keep making ‘em,” he said, before adding, “we need to get some Toronto Raptors defense flying around out there.”

I couldn’t agree more! Let’s find out if they can take off tonight.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet, NBATV, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries

Toronto – Scottie Barnes (ankle – out)

Philadelphia – Charles Bassey (shoulder – out), Matisse Thybulle (ineligible – out)