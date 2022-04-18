Playoff Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 2

Somebody call a doctor, but not for me, for our beloved Toronto Raptors! The Raptors took a Philadelphia bruising physically and on the scoreboard after Game 1 and that has lead to a familiar refrain across the ripples of the NBA media landscape. “The Raptors are cooked”. “Toronto never stood a chance in this series from the get-go”. On and on and on and on like it’s never been said before after a disappointing showing in a Game 1.

Well, here we are again. A poor Game 1 effort punctuated by tough injuries that will see Scottie Barnes miss one game — at the least — and potentially both Gary Trent Jr. and Thad Young who “has some damage in there” per Nick Nurse regarding Thad’s thumb. Not ideal.

Couple that with the typical parade to the line for proto-stars James Harden and Joel Embiid who was actually contained, relatively speaking, to a moderate 19 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists, and Toronto might be in a spot of trouble.

But it’s still Nicky Nurse and Toronto still has Pascal, Fred and OG, so the series is far from over. What will the Raptors coaching staff draw up to get Tyrese Maxey out of his extremely productive rhythm? Will Tobias Harris remember that he hasn’t been playing up to his monstrous contract over the past season and a half, or will he continue his herculean efforts against Toronto tonight? Who will step in up in Barnes’ absence? These and many more questions will be answered by tuning in tonight with the details below.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30PM EDT

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries:

Toronto – Scottie Barnes (ankle – out)

Philadelphia – Charles Bassey (shoulder – out), Jaden Springer (knee – questionable)