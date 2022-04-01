Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

On a weekend where Toronto Raptors fans will spend a lot of time watching the Miami Heat — both when Toronto reunites with Kyle Lowry on Sunday and in a standings-watch matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday — a trap game awaits tonight against the Orlando Magic.

The Eastern Conference’s worst team plays host to the red hot Raptors tonight and will look to play spoiler on Toronto’s run at the number five seed, as the Raps remain deadlocked with the Bulls for that spot (Chicago owns the tiebreaker).

Injury news tonight is on the periphery. The Raptors will be without Yuta Watanabe, a surprise add to the injury report yesterday with what’s being described as quad tightness (could it have been when he ate another Timberwolves dunk? We scratch our heads.)

Yuta Watanabe is out. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 1, 2022

For the Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. is out with a wrist injury, which means the promotion of Mo Bamba into the starting lineup — an interesting matchup for a lively Raptors frontcourt rotation.

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:00 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Orlando — Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, R.J. Hampton, Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba

Injuries:

Toronto — Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out), Yuta Watanabe (quad – out)

Orlando — Bol Bol (foot – out), Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist – out), Jonathan Isaac (knee – out), Jalen Suggs (ankle – out)