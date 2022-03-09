Game thread: Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs

After losing three straight games, the Toronto Raptors take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight with a key piece to the puzzle back in the lineup.

Fred VanVleet is officially active. He'll make his return to the Raptors' lineup vs San Antonio tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 10, 2022

After playing through, and then missing time with knee soreness, VanVleet’s return provides one more option (and one more shooter) for the Raptors, who have looked woefully thin over their losing streak.

The Raptors beat the Spurs in their only other matchup this season and will hope to repeat that success. One bonus for San Antonio, though, is they’ll have their All-Star in Dejounte Murray active, who missed the 129-104 Raptors win in January.

Finally, for the Raptors, Malachi Flynn and OG Anunoby continue to sit with hamstring and finger injuries, respectively.

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch

TSN, 8:30 PM ET

Lineups

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

San Antonio – Dejounte Murray, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl

Injuries

Toronto – Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out)

San Antonio – Devontae Cacok (heel – out), Keita Bates-Diop (back – out), Romeo Langford (hamstring – out)