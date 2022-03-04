Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Look, we knew it was going to happen, right? No one should be surprised that the Toronto Raptors lost to the Detroit Pistons last night; the Casey Curse lives on, and besides, the Raptors were missing two starters (also two of their best shooters) and a key bench player. If we’re surprised by anything, it should be that the game was close at all in the fourth!

If you’re looking for good news, it’s that the Raptors can erase the memory of that loss tonight, when the take on the Orlando Magic. And, Thad Young is back in the lineup as well, to hopefully bolster the bench unit.

But on the bad news side, they’re still missing those two starters! Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby are out tonight as they deal with their respective knee and finger injuries.

On the Magic side, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Bol Bol are all sidelined, so neither team is at full strength. Hopefully there are fewer whistles tonight than last night!

We’ll find out soon enough. Hop in the comments, and enjoy the game!

Where to Watch:

TSN4, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Orlando – Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Injuries:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet (knee – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out), D.J. Wilson (knee – out)

Orlando – Wendell Carter Jr. (non-COVID illness – out), Markelle Fultz (conditioning – out), Bol Bol (foot – out), Jonathan Isaac (knee – out), Moritz Wagner (rib – out)