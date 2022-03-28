Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors fans always seem to salivate over matchups against the Boston Celtics, but there’s not much more than seeding to be excited for tonight.

As was reported yesterday and earlier today, much of what makes the Celtics one of the best teams in the NBA since the turn of the new year will be out tonight. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both managing knee injuries, while standout Raptors killer Bob Williams III will be a missing piece in the frontcourt.

The Raptors, meanwhile, only have good news to share today. Gary Trent Jr. is a full go after missing three games with a sprained toe. Nick Nurse wasn’t sure how healthy Trent would be tonight, with his starting status in question, but the news means the Raptors could have their best five players intact for the first time in a while.

“We’ll have to see …. I don’t think he was moving that great, to be honest, when I’ve seen him. I was surprised he was a ‘go’ — Nick Nurse on Gary Trent Jr. who is available after being out with a sprained toe. Said he might play limited minutes. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 28, 2022

Beyond that, a win tonight and a Bulls loss to the Knicks (bing bong) would put the Raptors in a tie for the fifth seed, which I have to say I wasn’t envisioning as a serious thing at the beginning of the year.

Here are the rest of the game details.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Boston – Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis

Injuries:

Toronto – Khem Birch (knee – out), Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out)

Boston – Robert Williams III (knee – out), Al Horford (personal reasons – out), Jayson Tatum (knee – out), Jaylen Brown (knee – out)