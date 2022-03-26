Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have a golden opportunity to make up some ground on the two teams ahead of them tonight. That’s because those two teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers and he Chicago Bulls — are playing each other while the Raptors host the Indiana Pacers.

If the Bulls win, and the Raptors win, Toronto will leapfrog the Cavs for sixth. And if the Cavs win, and the Raptors win, Toronto will be tied, record-wise, with the Bulls for sixth (Chicago hold the tiebreaker).

So, a loss would be a costly one!

Before we get to the injury report, an update from earlier today: Seriously, no joking, Armoni Brooks has signed a 2-year contract with the team.

According to The Atheltic’s Shams Charania, Brooks’ deal includes a partial guarantee for the second year.

The Toronto Raptors are signing guard Armoni Brooks to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season. The sharpshooter finds a home in Toronto after stints in Houston, scoring 20 points in last three games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2022

Brooks’ shooting has been a little erratic, but that should be fixable; it’s really his defense that’s stood out the past few games. Looks the Raptors might finally have a decent third guard!

As for tonight, the Raptors have confirmed that Gary Trent Jr. will sit out, resting his sore toe. That’s a bummer, as I would very much like to see the Raptors a full strength once again.

The Pacers are in much worse shape, with half their team on the shelf, including

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 p.m.

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Indiana — Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze, Justin Anderson, Tyrese Hamilton

Injuries:

Toronto — Gary Trent Jr. (toe – out), Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out)

Indiana — Duane Washington Jr. (hip – out), Goga Bitadze (foot – questionable), Malcolm Brogdon (conditioning – out), Chris Duarte (toe – out), Isaiah Jackson (headache – out), T.J. McConnell (wrist – out), Ricky Rubio (knee – out), Myles Turner (foot – out), T.J. Warren (ankle – out)