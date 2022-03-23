Canada Basketball and Sportsnet launch GLOBL JAM International Basketball Showcase

Canada Basketball has continuously expressed their commitment to growing the game of basketball in a variety of ways, and now they will team up with Sportsnet to bring the world’s young basketball talent to the stage.

GLOBL JAM — a U23 tournament that will be hosted at the Mattamy Athletic Centre from July 5-10 — will bring men’s and women’s teams from around the world to Toronto to compete. The tournament will be broadcast nationwide on Sportsnet and hopes to introduce these young players to fans in Canada and worldwide.

The teams will be split into two pools of four teams to compete in a round robin from July 5-8, followed by a semifinal round on July 9 and the championship games for both men’s and women’s teams on July 10.

The countries represented in the women’s tournament are Canada, the USA, Belgium and France. The men’s tournament will host Canada, the USA, Brazil and Italy.

This tournament marks the first international collaboration between Canada Basketball and Sportsnet, who announced a multi-year deal in February.

GLOBL JAM will also unite fans off the court, with events happening at Yonge-Dundas Square that will celebrate sports, arts, and culture. The tournament is also recognized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball, expressed the desire to bring more tournament opportunities to young basketball players in Canada and internationally, and said the tournament was designed with “an international focus on gender equity engrained in all aspects of the competition and athlete experience.”

It will be an incredible opportunity for young basketball talent to not only compete, but the collaboration with Sportsnet will give these athletes the opportunity to be showcased on a national stage.

With Canadian basketball talent on the rise, getting these players seen by international scouts and teams will only continue the rise in Canada’s players competing internationally and professionally.

Tournament passes for GLOBL JAM will go on sale March 30, at 12PM EST, and single game tickets will be released at a later date. All info, tournament details, festival information and team announcements can be found at globljam.ca