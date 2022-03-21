Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

One of these days, we’ll see the Toronto Raptors at full strength. But that day is not today!

Although Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup tonight vs. the Chicago Bulls, the Raptors announced this afternoon that Gary Trent Jr. has suffered a hyper-extended toe, and will sit out tonight. He joins OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn in street clothes.

Trent hurt his toe on the penultimate play of the game night. He’ll be reevaluated tomorrow or Wednesday. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 21, 2022

You know, that phrase — “street clothes” — has me thinking. Given that Trent is such a fashionista, do you think he would choose a different outfit knowing he’s sitting out? Like, we know he brought something stylish with him on the road trip to wear for his arena entrance. But do his plans change now that he’s gonna be sitting on the bench in street clothes? Did he bring an extra outfit just in case? Heck, how many outfits do you think Trent (or any NBA player, really) brings on the average road trip?

Those important questions aside, it looks like the Bulls will be getting Patrick Williams bak from injury; the big man hasn’t played since September, and shores up the depth of a team already missing Lonzo Ball.

That’s all the news we’ve got. Let’s see if the Raptors have another road win in them!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8:00 p.m.

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Armoni Brooks, Khem Birch, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Chicago — Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu

Injuries:

Toronto — Gary Trent Jr. (toe – out), Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out)

Chicago — Lonzo Ball (knee)