Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors had their five-game win streak snapped on Friday, which was a bummer — but hey, that only means they have the opportunity now to start a new one.

Tonight’s opponent — the Philadelphia 76ers — won’t make it easy, however. Their 43-26 record is good for second in the East, Joel Embiid is playing like an MVP, and former MVP James Harden is fitting in nicely.

Making things tougher the Raptors tonight is that they’ll be without their All-Star point guard, Fred VanVleet, who's sitting out to rest his sore knee. It’s probably a good call — this is the front end of a back-to-back, after all, and tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Bulls might have a bigger impact on the standings, as the Bulls are just two games ahead of the Raptors in the standings right now. Precious Achiuwa starts in VanVleet's place — yep, the Raptors are going big!

For the 76ers, Embiid is questionable as of this writing with a sore knee; it would be a major break for the Raptors if Embiid can’t go, but the 76ers are still an incredibly tough opponent regardless.

Can the Raptors over come the odds? Let’s watch!

Where to Watch

Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 8:30 PM EST

Lineups

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa

Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries

Toronto – Fred VanVleet (knee – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out), Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out)

Philadelphia – Joel Embiid (back – questionable)