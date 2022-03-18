Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors have won five games in a row for the third time this season, and tonight, they’re going for number six. Standing in their way: The Lowly Los Angeles Lakers!

Amazingly, the Lakers, despite their embarrassing season, are in the driver’s seat for... 10th place in the West. OK, that’s not good, but — would you want to play LeBron James in a play-in game?? Especially if Anthony Davis is back?

Back to tonight, as of this writing James is still a game-time decision, but hopefully he suits up — the fans in Toronto deserve another chance to see The King play. Davis, though, remains out. Joining him in streetclothes tonight are Taken Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, and Wayne Ellington.

On the Raptors’ side, the only folks on the injury report are OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn, who remain sidelined with their respective finger and hamstring injuries.

That’s all the updates we’ve got, settle in and enjoy everyone!

Where to Watch

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves, LeBron James

Injuries

Toronto – OG Anunoby (finger – out), Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out)

Los Angeles – LeBron James (knee – questionable), Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle – out), Anthony Davis (foot – out), Kendrick Nunn (knee – out), Carmelo Anthony (foot – out), Wayne Ellington (non-COVID illness – out)