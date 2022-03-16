Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are about to wrap up their six-game road against the Los Angeles Clippers, and we’re here, bleary-eyed, ready to cheer them on. Thankfully, tonight marks the Raptors’ final trip to the West coast, so this is the last of our caffeine-addled late night recaps. And that’s a good thing for everyone.

Before we get to the lineup updates, Armoni Brooks got some good news of his own today, as the Raptors announced that they’d signed the guard to a second 10-day contract.

The Raptors have signed Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. He started on Saturday in Denver, and has appeared in four games for the Raptors. With Fred VanVleet possibly needing occasional games off, it makes sense to keep the guard. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 16, 2022

Brooks has appeared in four games so far with the Raps, and is 1-for-6 from the field in 33 total minutes. Brooks isn’t the worst insurance policy for Fred VanVleet, but we all know how valuable VanVleet is to Toronto — no one can replace him at this point.

As for tonight, as of this writing VanVleet is “probable” with his sore knee, as is Gary Trent Jr., who's feeling under the weather with a non-COVID illness.

VanVleet and Trent Jr. are both going to try to play, says Nurse. "Both are not great." VanVleet a little better off, Trent Jr. has been feeling pretty sick the last 24hrs. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 17, 2022

OG Anunoby is officially out. As for the Clippers, no updates from this morning.

Can the Raptors make it five in a row? Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 10:30 p.m.

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, Scottie Barnes, Pascal SIakam

Los Angeles — Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann

Injuries:

Toronto – Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out), Fred VanVleet (knee – probable)

Los Angeles — Paul George (elbow – out), Kawhi Leonard (knee – out), Norman Powell (foot – out), Jason Preston (foot – out), Jay Scrubb (foot – out)