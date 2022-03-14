Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers

Normally, when the Toronto Raptors go up against a team with LeBron James, we wouldn’t be discussing the possibility of playing down to the opponent. Forgive us for being trained — we’ve been victim to a long history of LeBron massacres, as this tweet kindly reminded us today.

Not only are the Lakers well under .500, though, there was still a question of whether LeBron will factor into tonight’s matchup at all. After a torrid stretch of play, James was a game-time decision with a knee injury. The verdict from Frank Vogel, though, is that LeBron will play.

LeBron James will play tonight, per the Lakers https://t.co/RQK5gD1fJf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 15, 2022

Toronto gets some depth back of their own too, as Fred VanVleet is a go after sitting out with knee soreness.

VanVleet will play. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 15, 2022

With news out of the way, here are the game details.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet, 10:30 PM ET

Lineups

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Los Angeles – LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves

Injuries

Toronto – Malachi Flynn (hamstring – out), OG Anunoby (finger – out)

Los Angeles – Dwight Howard (personal – out), Anthony Davis (foot – out), Kendrick Nunn (knee – out)