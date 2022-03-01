Let’s not bury the lede here: a full house of Toronto Raptors fans will return to Scotiabank Arena tonight.

We know this is the story, the Raptors know this is the story. The team is already showing that they’re prepared to go all out as they welcome back 100% capacity in the building.

We’ve got free t-shirts.

We got t-shirts for the people. pic.twitter.com/vyOvkDcmhh — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 1, 2022

We’ve got hype videos.

We’ve even got jokes.

I’ve been keeping the seats warm for WAY too long - the wait is over.



I need some loud company. We back! Come watch your Raps at home tonight! pic.twitter.com/v35IYdkpeA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 1, 2022

For the first time since the Omicron variant began its spread in earnest in late December, Scotiabank Arena has the potential to be full as the Raptors look to make it back-to-back wins against the Nets.

Both teams come into this game shorthanded, just as they were on Monday night. For the Raptors, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and DJ Wilson are all out. There was a small update on Anunoby during the day, as a specialist revealed that his finger injury is something he’s been dealing with for the last few months and that it shouldn’t require surgery.

OG Anunoby will not require surgery on his finger. "Nothing new that we didn't know" from specialist. "Slight" fracture (undisplaced), they're unsure he's been playing with it, but it's "nearly healed."



Able to play, but within two weeks it'd be fully healed, so still deciding. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 1, 2022

In place of OG and Fred, Malachi Flynn and Khem Birch will get the start.

For Brooklyn, Andre Drummond will be added to the growing list of Nets starters to miss time. Cam Thomas, who was questionable earlier in the day, will play.

Now, turn up the volume on your television (or put your phone in your pocket if you’re reading this in the arena). Let’s all enjoy tonight.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Brooklyn – Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown Jr., Kessler Edwards, James Johnson

Injuries:

Toronto — OG Anunoby (hand – out), Fred VanVleet (knee – out), DJ Wilson (knee – out)

Brooklyn – Kevin Durant (knee – out), Kyrie Irving (ineligible – out), Ben Simmons (conditioning – out), Joe Harris (ankle – out), Andre Drummond (knee – out)