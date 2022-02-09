NBA Trade Deadline 2022 Open thread: Will the Raptors make a move?

It’s here! NBA Trade Deadline day is tomorrow, finally. So many teams, so many moves! For the Toronto Raptors, it’s been an up and down season, but the team seems pretty firmly in the “up” phase right now, meaning they should buyers, if anything, at this trade deadline.

And look! They have a nice little asset — Goran Dragic and his expiring $18 million contract — to sell. Of course, by deciding to leave the team earlier this year, Dragic tanked his value for the team and anyone that actually wants him can just wait until he’s inevitably bought out in a couple of weeks. But, if teams are looking to shed salary — and Raptors GM Bobby Webster made it clear recently that the Raps were open to taking on salary beyond this season — Dragic should be a good chip.

We’ll be tracking all the deals around the NBA right here in our open thread. To get you warmed up, don’t miss the following:

Now, the ever-impatient NBA didn’t bother waiting for deadline day, so let’s get into ti!

NBA Trade Deadline Open Thread

Friday, February 4

6:00 p.m. — The guy the Raptors traded last trade deadline, Norman Powell, got things moving this year! Powell will be reunited with old teammate Serge Ibaka in LA; the Portland Trail Blazers are trading Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second round pick.

Gut reaction: This gives the Blazers a little more flexibility to build around Damian Lillard, but it really seems to help the Clippers — Powell will help them this year and next, when (presumably) Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be healthy. — Josh Kern

Monday, February 7

11:00 a.m. — The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a surprise team this year, hanging around the top of the Eastern Conference, and they had the injured Ricky Rubio’s contract to dangle as sellers. And the Indiana Pacers bought! The Pacers acquire Rubio’s contract and a 2022 first-round pick, along with two seconds, and the Cavs get a scoring boost with Caris LeVert. They also get a second round pick.

Gut reaction: If the Cavs can get a real player like LeVert for Rubio, surely the Raptors can get something for Dragic? Also, kudos to the Cavs for going for it. — Josh Kern

Tuesday, February 8

11:00 a.m. — The Blazers are at it again! They’re trading half of their longtime backcourt duo, CJ McCollum, to the Pelicans. Here's the full deal:

New Orleans gets CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell.

Portland gets Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Gut reaction: Wow, Portland is really cleaning house! But I’m still not sure what the actual plan is to build around Dame. Also, I like the fit of CJ with Zion, but I don’t think that’s gonna be enough to convince Zion to stick around (you know, if he ever plays again). — Josh Kern

1:30 p.m. — The Pacers are also at it again! They’ve finally chopped their two-headed centre rotation in half, sending Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

Here’s the breakdown:

Indiana gets Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.

Sacramento gets Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick.

Gut reaction: Myles Turner plus Haliburton and Hield? Pretty solid! I really like Sabonis but I’m not sure giving up Haliburton will be worth it. — Josh Kern

Wednesday, February 9

12:00 p.m. — Michael Grange of Sportsnet is reporting that the San Antonio Spurs aren’t interested in trading Jakob Poeltl for what the Raptors are selling, and that the Raptors aren’t interested in buying Evan Fournier from the New York Knicks.

The Raptors were rebuffed when they inquired about Jakob Poeltl and don't see Evan Fournier as a fit as trade deadline approaches: https://t.co/F5JXYIB8hD — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 9, 2022

2:30 p.m. — Woj has broken the news that the Utah Jazz are breaking up with Joe Ingles! As part of a three-way deal, the Jazz, Spurs and Blazers moving a few bodies around.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Portland gets: Joe Ingles (expiring contract), Elijah Hughes, and a second round pick.

Utah gets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

San Antonio gets Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick.

Gut reaction: Ingles is hurt and will be a free agent, and he’s an institution in Utah, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him end up back there this summer. NAW and Hernangomez should fill his shoes for what Utah hopes will be a deep playoff run this year. As for the Blazers… I just don’t know. — Josh Kern

More to come...