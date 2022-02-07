Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are on some kind of tear. After winning five straight games, two of them in overtime, the Raptors have moved into the sixth seed in the East. When you look at their schedule going forward, there’s no reason to think things can’t get even better.

The biggest hurdle they have to overcome over the next three weeks is jet lag. Toronto plays seven of their next eight games on the road, with only a brief reprieve on Saturday when they host the Nuggets (a game between matchups in Houston and New Orleans, which is a very weird scheduling quirk).

To start it off, they’ve got the Charlotte Hornets tonight. The Raptors handled the Hornets, exploiting a less-than-great defensive team for 125 points in a Jan. 25 victory. They weren’t even healthy in that game, as Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes will both be in tonight’s game when they weren’t a couple weeks ago.

For Charlotte, both James Bouknight and Cody Martin are doubtful coming into this game. Still waiting on a verdict here.

So, let’s settle in and watch what should be an offensive showcase and let the good times roll.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Injuries:

Toronto – Goran Dragic (not with team – out)

Charlotte – James Bouknight (wrist – doubtful), Cody Martin (ankle – doubtful), Jalen McDaniels (ankle – out)