Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

This is it! The Toronto Raptors’ five-games-in-seven-nights stretch finally ends after tonight, as the Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena.

As Joseph wrote about this morning, these are two red-hot teams. The Raptors have won four in a row, including one over the Hawks; and that’s the only Hawks loss in their last nine games.

Both teams are more healthy tonight than they were on Monday; the Raptors have Khem Birch back, and the Hawks have Trae Young back. (Gonna have to go advantage: Hawks here!) As a Raptors fan it’s great to see the team with all of its pieces, even if Birch is still working his way back into game shape (and learning to play with the face mask).

Goran “soon to be traded or bought out” Dragic remains the lone Raptor on the injury report (well other than David Johnson and Isaac Bonga, who are with the 905). The Hawks have listed Danilo Gallinari as out with a hamstring issue, and John Collins and Lou Williams were both questionable as of this writing.

And with that — we’re all set to watch two exciting teams, each with an All-Star point guard, go at each other. Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

TSN4/5, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal SIakam

Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Injuries:

Toronto – Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Atlanta – Lou Williams (back – questionable), John Collins (shoulder – questionable), Danilo Gallinari (hamstring – out)