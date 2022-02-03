Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

As if five straight games where Gary Trent Jr. went for at least 30 points wasn’t enough, the Toronto Raptors get even more resources at their disposal tonight.

Yes, thanks to the return of Khem Birch from his broken nose, Toronto’s top eight are finally healthy and ready to play.

Khem Birch will return for the Raptors tonight. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 3, 2022

They’ll get a great test against the top team in the East, the Chicago Bulls, who are also rounding into shape. Zach LaVine, questionable earlier today with back spasms, will go ahead and play tonight; and we already know how his counterpart, DeMar DeRozan, tends to play in Toronto.

There’s plenty to feast on tonight. Without further ado, let’s settle in and watch.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries:

Toronto – Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Chicago – Lonzo Ball (knee – out), Alex Caruso (wrist – out), Derrick Jones Jr. (finger – out), Patrick Williams (wrist – out)