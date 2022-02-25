Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

It’s finally happened, the rumours are true — Toronto Raptors basketball has returned! Rested and returning fresh from the All-Star break, Toronto will square off against the 9th seeded Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately, with that good news, comes some bad news: OG Anunoby has a fractured ring finger on his shooting hand, and is out indefinitely.

OG's finger was sore 'for a while' before All-Star break. X-ray this week showed a 'small fracture'. No timeline for now on when he injured it or how long he will be out. Anunoby shot 28% (16% from 3) in 3 games before All-Star; was shooting 50% (43% from 3) in 10 games prior. https://t.co/RHbHp5FSBr — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 25, 2022

We just can’t have good things, can we? For a team with as slim a margin for error as these Raptors, losing a starter for a long stretch can be deadly. Hopefully that’s a quick-healing finger!

There's some small amount of good news, and that is that Fred VanVleet is good to go tonight, after being questionable with the knee swelling that was bothering him pre-break. Let’s hope that, at least, is behind us!

On the other side of the court, Charlotte will be without Gordon Hayward who has been known to be a bit of a Raptor-killer. You won’t be missed, Gordon!

Can the Raps keep their winning-ways going while pushing an Eastern Conference rival further down the standings. Tune in to find out!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Khem Birch, Pascal Siakam

Charlotte — LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Injuries:

Toronto — OG Anunoby (finger — out)

Charlotte — Gordon Hayward (ankle — out), Cody Martin (ankle — probable), Jalen McDaniels (ankle — doubtful)