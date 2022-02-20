NBA All-Star Game open thread: Fred VanVleet takes centre stage in Cleveland

After an NBA All-Star Saturday Night that left a sour taste in most people’s mouths, the weekend concludes with the big show — the NBA All-Star Game!

Tonight, all Toronto Raptors fans will be watching Fred VanVleet, the team’s sole All-Star competing, as he comes in as one of the reserves for Team LeBron.

How much run will he get? Well, probably nothing close to the 42 minutes he’s used to, but with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both out due to injury, VanVleet may be used a bit more in Team LeBron’s guard rotation.

Of course, this year’s All-Star Game will continue with the Elam ending, which has breathed some new life into the second half of the past two games. The teams will compete to win each of the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter going without a game clock and a final target score set based on the leading team’s cumulative score plus 24. It’s a lot, but you get it by now right?

Here are the rest of the game details. Sit back and enjoy!

Where to watch

Sportsnet, 8 PM ET

Team LeBron

Starters – LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic

Reserves – Jarrett Allen, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet

Injured, not playing – James Harden, Donovan Mitchell

Team Durant

Starters – Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young

Reserves – LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Dejounte Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injured, not playing – Draymond Green, Kevin Durant