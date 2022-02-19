That’s A Rap #171: All-Star Weekend predictions

They’ve made it!

The Raptors have survived a team-wide bout of COVID (again). They’ve survived a rough start to the season while Pascal Siakam returned from off-season shoulder surgery. They’ve survived other injuries to each of the starters — each for at least 7 games. They’ve survived the heaviest starter workload in the league.

The Raptors have endured all of that and head into the All-Star break 7 games over .500, surpassing last year’s win total, and looking like a playoff team that no one wants to face. The “break” won’t necessarily be one for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, or Precious Achiuwa, but at least they’ll get to partake in the events and, hopefully, make some history!

In This Episode:

2:30 — Unofficial halfway point

If you could grade the Raptors, what would they get? There have been a good number of surprises this season, but have there been any disappointments? How does the team look as we head into the second half of the season? Can the heavy workload by the starters be lightened before the stretch run (and playoffs)?

15:00 — Rising Stars

Achiuwa (Team Isiah) and Barnes (Team Payton) will try to lead their respective teams to Rising Stars glory. Barnes’ busy weekend will only be starting as, between games, he will try his hand at the Clutch challenge. On Saturday, he’ll then try to be the first Raptor to ever win the Skills Challenge (albeit in a team with Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey).

28:00 — 3-point contest

While Barnes has three attempts at achieving All-Star success, VanVleet will first aim for Raptors glory in the three-point competition. Depending on the gambling site, FVV won’t be the only one betting on himself.

38:10 — Slam Dunk

Cole Anthony is the latest six-foot-dunker-who-will-get-extra-points-for-being-short player who will surprise fans, isn’t he? Or will that go to one of the prize jewels from the most recent draft, Jalen Green? Juan Toscano-Anderson can surely make a name for himself. Obi Toppin surely has something to prove after falling short in the dunk contest last year.

40:00 — Team Lebron wins the draft....again!

How does LeBron James always end up drafting the best All-Star teams? I’ll certainly eat my words if Team KD pulls out a quarter or two (especially if it’s the fourth quarter), but it’s hard to not think James’ ridiculous team won’t win on Sunday!