NBA All-Star Friday preview and game thread: Watch the Rising Stars

Welcome to NBA All-Star Weekend, everyone! After taking a sabbatical in Tampa last year, the Toronto Raptors are once again represented on all three nights of this year’s festivities, starting tonight with the Rising Stars challenge.

As always, both rookies and sophomores will be represented in the Rising Stars challenge, meaning we’ll have the chance to cheer on two Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, tonight.

But! Things are actually looking a little different this year. Instead of pitting rookies against sophomores or USA against the world, this year’s Rising Stars challenge will play out in a tournament format, and will include up-and-comers from the G-League Ignite team, as well.

And! We can’t forget the most sacred of NBA All-Star Weekend traditions, the Celebrity Game! (I really feel like we’re treating the term “celebrity” extremely loosely, this year.) The Celebrity Game comes your way first, at — allegedly — 7:00 p.m., followed by the Rising Stars Challenge at 9:00 p.m.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Where to watch

TSN4, 7:00 p.m.

Rosters

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor) (REALLY!? Lord, have mercy)

Head coach: Bill Walton

Team Nique

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Head coach: Dominique Wilkins

Format

As far as I can tell, there’s nothing unusual about the format for this game (you know, other than the fact these people aren’t basketball players), but there will be, according to the NBA, a 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line.

No information was provided as to where this mythical 4-point line is.

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

Where to watch

TSN4, 9:00 p.m.

Rosters

Team Payton

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Injuries : None

: None Head Coach: Isiah Thomas

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Injuries : None

: None Head Coach: Rick Barry

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Injuries : None

: None Head Coach: James Worthy

Format

As noted, the setup this year is tournament style; Team Isiah will play Team Worthy, then Team Payton will play Team Barry. The two winning teams will then meet to determine the ultimate winner.

But that’s not all! Because it’s the NBA’s 75th season, the scoring for these games will make up a “race for 75”; for the first two games, first team to 50 wins, for the final game, the first team to 25 wins. (I know math isn’t my strongest suit, but doesn’t that add up to 125? Also, why wouldn’t you make the final game the one with the higher score?)

Anywho, join the conversation in the comments below — and enjoy the games, everyone!