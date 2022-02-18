NBA All-Star Friday preview and game thread: Watch the Rising Stars

Welcome to NBA All-Star Weekend, everyone! After taking a sabbatical in Tampa last year, the Toronto Raptors are once again represented on all three nights of this year’s festivities, starting tonight with the Rising Stars challenge.
As always, both rookies and sophomores will be represented in the Rising Stars challenge, meaning we’ll have the chance to cheer on two Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, tonight.
But! Things are actually looking a little different this year. Instead of pitting rookies against sophomores or USA against the world, this year’s Rising Stars challenge will play out in a tournament format, and will include up-and-comers from the G-League Ignite team, as well.
And! We can’t forget the most sacred of NBA All-Star Weekend traditions, the Celebrity Game! (I really feel like we’re treating the term “celebrity” extremely loosely, this year.) The Celebrity Game comes your way first, at — allegedly — 7:00 p.m., followed by the Rising Stars Challenge at 9:00 p.m.
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Where to watch
TSN4, 7:00 p.m.
Rosters
Team Walton
- Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)
- Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)
- Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)
- Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)
- Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)
- Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)
- Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)
- Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
- Ranveer Singh (actor)
- Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor) (REALLY!? Lord, have mercy)
- Head coach: Bill Walton
Team Nique
- Anuel AA (rapper)
- Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)
- Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)
- Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)
- Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)
- Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)
- Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)
- Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)
- Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)
- Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)
- Head coach: Dominique Wilkins
Format
As far as I can tell, there’s nothing unusual about the format for this game (you know, other than the fact these people aren’t basketball players), but there will be, according to the NBA, a 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line.
No information was provided as to where this mythical 4-point line is.
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge
Where to watch
TSN4, 9:00 p.m.
Rosters
Team Payton
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Injuries: Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers; Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
- Head coach: Gary “The Glove” Payton
Team Isiah
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
- Injuries: None
- Head Coach: Isiah Thomas
Team Barry
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
- Injuries: None
- Head Coach: Rick Barry
Team Worthy
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
- Injuries: None
- Head Coach: James Worthy
Format
As noted, the setup this year is tournament style; Team Isiah will play Team Worthy, then Team Payton will play Team Barry. The two winning teams will then meet to determine the ultimate winner.
But that’s not all! Because it’s the NBA’s 75th season, the scoring for these games will make up a “race for 75”; for the first two games, first team to 50 wins, for the final game, the first team to 25 wins. (I know math isn’t my strongest suit, but doesn’t that add up to 125? Also, why wouldn’t you make the final game the one with the higher score?)
The 2022 #CloroxRisingStars bracket!— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 5, 2022
Friday, Feb. 18, 9pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/xf9Ykm5Rfl
Anywho, join the conversation in the comments below — and enjoy the games, everyone!
Loading comments...