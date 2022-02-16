 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves

After a two-game skid, a win tonight would send the Raptors into the All-Star break with something to feel good about.

By John Gaudes
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors wrap up their pre-All-Star schedule tonight as they visit Winnipeg’s favourite NBA destination — the Target Center and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The big news from Nick Nurse before the game is that Fred VanVleet will miss the game with a knee contusion. Nurse qualified the status, though, with the fact that VanVleet plans to be a full go in the three-point shootout and All-Star Game this weekend.

On the opposing side, Minnesota could be without one of their young stars, as Anthony Edwards is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

We’ll keep an eye on that (and many other things) as the game progresses. Here are the rest of the details.

Update: Edwards is in.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Khem Birch

Minnesota — D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet (knee – out)

Minnesota — ​​McKinley Wright IV (elbow – out)

