Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors wrap up their pre-All-Star schedule tonight as they visit Winnipeg’s favourite NBA destination — the Target Center and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The big news from Nick Nurse before the game is that Fred VanVleet will miss the game with a knee contusion. Nurse qualified the status, though, with the fact that VanVleet plans to be a full go in the three-point shootout and All-Star Game this weekend.

Fred VanVleet won't play tonight. MRI was clear, just a contusion. — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) February 16, 2022

On the opposing side, Minnesota could be without one of their young stars, as Anthony Edwards is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

We’ll keep an eye on that (and many other things) as the game progresses. Here are the rest of the details.

Update: Edwards is in.

Anthony Edwards WILL play, and start.



Beverley, Russell, Edwards, Vanderbilt, and Towns start for Minny. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 17, 2022

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Khem Birch

Minnesota — D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet (knee – out)

Minnesota — ​​McKinley Wright IV (elbow – out)